Is IonQ Stock a Buy After Its Latest Acquisition?

Key Points

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing accuracy.

The company has used acquisitions to help it with scaling and networking.

The deal for SkyWater will help speed up its chip roadmap and give it more control.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

In the quantum computing space, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has helped make a name for itself by developing one of the most accurate systems. Because quantum systems use less stable qubits, they tend to be error-prone. However, IonQ's trapped ion technology, which uses real atoms, has proven to be one of the most accurate, achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (accuracy).

Becoming vertically integrated

Accuracy isn't the only issue quantum computing companies need to solve for the technology to become commercially viable. These companies also need to be able to scale the technology and have the networking and transmission systems in place, as well. Because of this, IonQ has been aggressive on the acquisition front, buying up companies that will both help it scale and control more of the quantum ecosystem.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Past big acquisition deals include Oxford Ionics to help it reduce the size of its quantum computers, and LightSynq, which brought it photonic interconnect technology that it needs to help scale its systems. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Capella gave it satellite-based distribution, and Vector Atomic brought with it quantum sensing technology.

However, IonQ's latest announced acquisition, SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), brings an entirely different element to the company. SkyWater is a semiconductor foundry focused on the quantum computing industry. With the deal, IonQ will become the only vertically integrated quantum computing company capable of manufacturing its own chips.

Today, most logic semiconductor companies use a fabless model and rely on third-party foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Building out fabs is costly, and running them profitably and advancing technology is difficult. However, in an emerging field like quantum computing, vertical integration makes a lot of sense.

While SkyWater will continue to serve its existing customers, IonQ now has priority that should help speed up its development roadmap. It will now be able to prototype chips more quickly, have access to the most advanced die and fabrication technology before others, and have more control over its supply chain. This is a big advantage.

SkyWater's fabs are also all located in the U.S., and the company is a trusted U.S. government partner with DMEA Category 1 Trusted Accreditation. This opens up the door for IonQ to be at the front of the line when it comes to winning government quantum computing contracts. Given that quantum computing is such an emerging technology, the U.S. government is generally a good revenue source.

Is IonQ stock a buy?

IonQ remains a speculative stock. Quantum computing is still an unproven technology that is many years away from commercialization. However, right now it looks like IonQ could be the best-positioned company in this field, and the deal to acquire SkyWater only adds to its appeal.

Investors can consider taking small, speculative positions in the stock.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ, SkyWater Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.