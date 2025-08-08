IonQ Secures $1.6 Billion to Power Quantum Projects: Is It a Buy Now?

IonQ’s IONQ second quarter of 2025 marked a major turning point for the quantum computing giant in several ways. On the computing side, IonQ is accelerating toward 800 logical qubits by 2027 and 80,000 by 2030, driven by the acquisitions of Lightsynq and the planned acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

The combination of Oxford’s ion trap-on-a-chip design with Lightsynq’s photonic interconnects enables modular scaling to potentially tens of millions of qubits, all while keeping the bill of materials costs in the eight-figure range, one to two orders of magnitude lower than those of rivals.

In quantum networking, IonQ is currently the sole player offering commercial-scale quantum entanglement capabilities, strengthened through the acquisitions of ID Quantique, Capella and Lightsynq. ID Quantique’s certified quantum key distribution is already deployed worldwide, while Capella’s low Earth orbit satellites add a space-based layer for ultra-secure global communications, a critical defense against both current and future cybersecurity threats.



Despite the wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2025, these strategic advances in both quantum computing and quantum networking position IONQ as a dual-market leader, a status likely to strengthen investor confidence.

Record-Breaking Funding Fueling R&D and Long-Term Growth

IonQ has built a record-setting capital base, securing $1 billion from a single institutional investor at a 25% premium to its market price. Combined with existing funds, this brings its pro forma liquidity to $1.6 billion, making IonQ the most well-capitalized pure-play quantum provider in the market today.



This strong balance sheet gives IonQ the financial strength to accelerate R&D, which already rose 231% year over year in the second quarter. The company can now fast-track the integration of technologies from Oxford Ionics, Lightsynq, Capella and ID Quantique, while also ramping up application development projects, such as drug discovery with AstraZeneca AZN, NVIDIA NVDA and AWS, as well as energy grid optimization with the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

At the same time, IonQ is expanding its global presence through strategic partnerships, including national-level collaborations in Japan with AIST G-QuAT, in South Korea with KISTI and in the United States through a $22 million quantum hub with EPB. Ongoing work with U.S. agencies like DARPA and AFRL adds not only revenues but also influence in shaping industry standards. Its strong capital base enables faster scaling, strategic acquisitions and long-term quantum leadership despite the high costs of frontier tech development.

IONQ Stacks Up Against Peers

D-Wave Quantum QBTS leads in quantum annealing with second-quarter 2025 revenues up 42% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23% with bookings up 92%. In comparison, IONQ’s Q2 revenues grew 82%, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%. Beyond D-Wave’s niche focus, IonQ is advancing universal gate-based quantum computing and quantum networking, fueled by acquisitions (Lightsynq, Capella, ID Quantique, Oxford Ionics) and a stronger cash position, giving it a wider commercialization runway.

Rigetti RGTI pursues an integrated superconducting qubit model for hardware-software cohesion, but IonQ’s trapped-ion systems, quantum networking capabilities and secure communications reach remain unmatched. Coupled with strategic partnerships, aggressive M&A and stronger 2025 financial momentum, IonQ is outpacing Rigetti’s current trajectory.

Three-Month Share Price Comparison



Expensive Valuation

IonQ’s forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 92.76 is far above the industry average, as you can see below.



Hold IONQ Now

Despite its rapid revenue growth, clear roadmap in quantum technologies and solid capital base, IonQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) because the company is still in a high-investment phase with substantial cash burn and limited near-term profitability. While recent acquisitions, partnerships and technology milestones strengthen its long-term outlook, the path to sustained earnings remains uncertain, warranting a cautious stance for now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

