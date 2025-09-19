For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 19, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights IonQ IONQ, Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS.

Quantum Stocks Break Out: What's Next for IONQ, RGTI and QBTS?

Just two weeks ago (here), I laid out a tactical plan for trading the emerging leaders in the quantum space. Since then, IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum have delivered explosive rallies, rewarding traders who were positioned and pushing the group further into the spotlight.

What was once considered a distant, almost science fiction theme is now moving rapidly toward commercialization, with major breakthroughs, expanding government support, and institutional investors beginning to take notice. While the quantum computing sector has exploded over the past year, the industry remains tiny compared to the broader market and its long-term potential. So even if sentiment feels frothy at times, quantum is still a relatively small space with plenty of room to grow.

In this piece, we'll break down the latest company developments, put the sector's scope and market value in perspective, and examine the technical setups that could determine whether this rally has more legs, or if a period of consolidation is due.

Recent Updates on Leading Quantum Stocks

Since my last piece, each of the leading quantum stocks has delivered fresh developments that highlight both the growth and the speculative nature of the sector.

IonQ completed its acquisition of Oxford Ionics, a UK-based quantum startup, strengthening its technological roadmap and expanding its international footprint. The deal reinforces IonQ's strategy of building a diversified quantum portfolio, from computing to networking to sensing.

D-Wave Quantum surged after its Qubits Japan 2025 conference, where it announced strong new bookings in Asia-Pacific, up more than 80% year-over-year. This shows that global demand for its annealing-based systems is gaining traction, even as the technology remains distinct from gate-based rivals.

Rigetti Computing was awarded a $5.8 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance superconducting quantum networking. The project will develop technologies to link superconducting quantum processors with optical photons, key building blocks for scalable quantum networks. This not only strengthens Rigetti's technological credibility but also signals growing government investment in the infrastructure that underpins quantum scaling.

Shares of QBTS, IONQ and RGTI Surge, but Sector is Still Small

Despite the explosive rallies in IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave, the quantum sector as a whole remains relatively tiny compared to other emerging industries. For context, the combined market cap of all publicly traded quantum computing names is roughly $35–40 billion. By comparison, the non-Tesla EV sector, Rivian, Lucid, Fisker, and Polestar, is worth about $70–80 billion today.

At the peak of the EV hype cycle just a few years ago, individual names like Rivian and Lucid alone were valued at $150 billion and $90 billion respectively, larger than the entire quantum space is right now. That contrast makes clear that quantum still relatively early is in its lifecycle, and highlights the potential for further expansion if commercialization gains traction and investor enthusiasm continues to grow.

QBTS, IONQ and RGTI Technicals

Since my last update on these quantum names, where I laid out a technical roadmap for each, I honestly could not have predicted the sheer magnitude of the rallies that followed. Even with the bullish setups in place, the speed and scale of the moves have been remarkable. This sector is a clear retail darling, and the momentum has been nothing short of stellar.

That said, chasing after such a powerful surge comes with risk. While these stocks may continue to run higher, I think the more prudent strategy is patience. Ideally, traders should wait for either a healthy pullback, or even better, a consolidation phase where prices trade sideways and form a continuation pattern before the next leg higher.

For those already holding positions, this is a moment to sit back and enjoy the ride, but for new entries, discipline and timing are key.

Should Investors Buy Shares of IONQ, RGTI and QBTS?

Quantum computing stocks have captured the market's imagination, and the past two weeks and two years, have shown just how quickly and continuously momentum can build in an emerging sector. Yet, despite their recent rallies, the entire industry's market value remains relatively small compared to other emerging industries of the past few years.

Still, investors should remember that quantum remains highly speculative. Breakthroughs will continue to be uneven, and volatility is part of the game. For long-term believers in the technology, holding small, measured positions could offer exposure to what might become the next transformational computing wave. For active traders, the smarter approach may be to wait for clearer technical setups.

IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave Quantum stand out as the leaders of this emerging sector.

