IonQ in Rebound Mode: Buy the Thesis, Respect the Risk

IonQ’s (NYSE: IONQ) Q4 2025 earnings report may or may not reveal a shift in the quantum narrative. What it does reveal is some demand for its services and the execution of its strategy, putting it on track to potentially dominate the industry. The strategy has refocused on the chips that drive quantum, on a full-stack approach, and on a unified platform for its users. The critical details include the wicked-hot revenue, guidance, and a potential stock price rebound that could add as much as 80% to 100% to the stock price.

However, there are risks, including the underlying technology, which generates revenue but remains in its early stages of development. As it stands, the company does not generate profits, burns cash, and may be forced to dilute its shares in upcoming years. The 2025 activity included a share offering, which left the company well-capitalized, but the offset is that shares increased by 70% year over year, and equity gains could be ephemeral. Mostly cash, plans including technology investments, expansion, and acquisitions, not to mention operational losses, suggest the balance could fall quickly.

The acquisition pipeline includes SkyWater Technologies. Valued at $1.8 billion in cash and stock, the company will add domestic foundry and development capabilities, enabling IonQ to better control its supply chain. Additionally, SkyWater has existing clients, revenue, and the ability to generate profits, which could accelerate IonQ's timeline.

Analysts Respond Favorably: Limit IonQ Upside in 2025

The analysts’ response to the Q4 results is bullish, with numerous citing quadruple-digit revenue outperformance, a growing backlog, and a strong guide, but they did not follow through with price target increases. The six revisions MarketBeat tracked in the first week of the release included four price target reductions and one target set, all of which fell at the low end of the target range. The bad news is that this activity limits upside, potentially capping it at the consensus or lower, but that is offset by the rebound potential. The stock price can rebound by 20% to 50%, potentially quickly, given other factors.

Institutional and short-selling data suggest a potential short-covering rally and/or squeeze. The short interest is off its peak but up sequentially in the latest report, trending near long-term highs at 25%. This is a substantial headwind and could cap gains, but institutions offset it. The institutional group owns more than 40% of the stock and has been buying aggressively over the last few quarters.

MarketBeat data show the institutions are buying at a pace of more than $3 for each $1 sold, with buying and total activity ramping to record levels in early Q1 2026. They provide a solid support base, with buying broad-based across institutional groupings, not just among index funds, and a tailwind for price action upon rebounding. Institutional group action aligns with a technical price floor and early 2026 rebound. Technically, the market appears well-supported, with volume rising as prices advanced.

Long Path to Profits Raises Risks for Investors

The Q4 results were solid, and analysts are raising their estimates. The data reflect improvement in both near and long-term forecasts, but there is a hurdle for investors. Profitability. IonQ is expected to improve leverage over time, but profits are not expected until well into the next decade. This leaves the market open to volatility, execution risk, and disruption. The company needs to execute perfectly in this scenario, as any delays or disruptions will be clearly seen in the price action.

Disruption may come from a pure-play competitor, but more likely from one of the existing tech blue chips, which have ample cash to burn. For example, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), which collaborates with IonQ on integration, has enough cash to buy IonQ multiple times, with plenty left over to continue executing its core strategies (which include investing heavily in integrating quantum with traditional systems).

Other Magnificent Seven names, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), are also investing heavily in quantum. Alphabet is considered the biggest threat, focusing on fault-tolerant systems and its Willow chip. Released at the end of 2024, it is a significant advancement as it displays a tendency toward error reduction with scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.