IonQ Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) reported what executives described as the strongest quarter in the company’s history, citing record revenue, a sharply higher backlog metric and continued demand across its quantum computing, networking, sensing and security products.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Niccolo de Masi said IonQ delivered $64.7 million in GAAP revenue, more than eight times the level recorded in the same period a year earlier. Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Inder Singh said revenue grew 755% year over year and exceeded the company’s guidance by more than 30%.

“We have delivered the biggest quarter in IonQ history thus far,” de Masi said, adding that results were supported by “accelerating global quantum computing system sales, increasing high-margin cloud utilization, and deepening application layer partnerships with our enterprise customers.”

IonQ Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

IonQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $260 million to $270 million. Singh said even the low end of the range would more than double the company’s year-over-year revenue. For the second quarter, IonQ projected revenue of $65 million to $68 million.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of a loss between $310 million and $330 million. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $96.8 million, including about $12 million of expenses tied to IonQ’s commercial agreement with SkyWater for ion trap fabrication. Excluding that spending, Singh said adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of about $85 million.

IonQ reported $805.4 million in GAAP net income for the quarter, which Singh said was mainly due to an approximately $1.1 billion mark-to-market warrant valuation. He emphasized that the warrant impact was non-cash and “does not represent the operating performance of our business.”

The company ended the quarter with $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which Singh said gives IonQ the ability to accelerate research and development, scale go-to-market operations and pursue acquisitions of critical capabilities.

Commercial and International Revenue Mix Expands

Singh said approximately 60% of first-quarter revenue came from commercial customers, similar to the company’s full-year 2025 mix. He said that level shows IonQ is “firmly entering the commercialization” phase for its quantum technologies.

IonQ also reported that about 35% of revenue came from international markets in the quarter. Singh said the company has now sold solutions in more than 30 countries, compared with customers in “just a few” countries a year ago.

The company introduced a new metric for multi-product sales, which Singh defined as revenue from customers that have purchased more than one IonQ product, such as computing, networking, sensing or security. More than one-third of first-quarter revenue came from multi-product sales, he said.

IonQ’s remaining performance obligations, or RPOs, stood at $470 million as of March 31, 2026, up from about $72 million a year earlier. Singh said that represented 554% year-over-year growth and that, during the quarter, IonQ added roughly $2.50 in RPOs for every $1 of revenue recognized.

Technology Roadmap and SkyWater Progress

De Masi said IonQ has pre-sold its first chip-based 256-qubit system and expects to demonstrate the technology by year-end, with customer systems expected to begin commissioning by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

IonQ announced in January its intent to acquire SkyWater, a transaction de Masi said is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. He said the companies’ commercial collaboration has already produced multiple test iterations for IonQ’s 256-qubit chip, including early ion trap samples that demonstrated “the critical performance” needed for the complete 256-qubit chips.

Singh said IonQ completed “tape-out D,” handed designs to the foundry and received fully fabricated ion trap prototypes that are “already beyond the critical quality metrics needed for 256-qubit devices.” He also said the company is wrapping the first engineering prototype for the full 256-qubit computer, moving from component-level testing to system-level testing.

Executives also discussed IonQ’s longer-term architecture. De Masi said the company published a blueprint for a modular fault-tolerant quantum computing framework that outlines a path toward systems with millions of physical qubits and very low logical error rates. During the question-and-answer session, he said the architecture begins to show its full benefits around the 10,000-qubit generation and that IonQ is working on multiple generations in parallel.

Applications, Networking and Federal Work

IonQ highlighted several application-layer partnerships across industries including finance, engineering, logistics, health and artificial intelligence. De Masi said the company has more than doubled its quantum algorithm and applications team in recent quarters, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy and logistics.

In financial services, IonQ worked with Kipu Quantum on a large-scale portfolio optimization quantum algorithm using real S&P 500 data.

With Synopsys, IonQ demonstrated quantum-enhanced graph partitioning for computer-aided engineering workloads involving large structural models.

Einride is using IonQ technology for shipment allocation and fleet orchestration in electric and autonomous freight.

With QuantumBasel, IonQ is working on hybrid quantum-classical techniques to optimize large language models and reduce energy consumption.

De Masi also said IonQ is working with participants from the Wellcome Leap Initiative in the U.K. to apply quantum optimization to cancer research, and with CCRM on work related to advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapies.

In quantum networking, de Masi said IonQ deployed Poland’s first national quantum communications network and announced a statewide quantum networking initiative in Florida. The company also made the first commercial sale of a quantum memory node into the Mid-Atlantic Regional Quantum Internet hosted at the University of Maryland.

IonQ also cited federal and defense-related momentum, including a $39 million contract under the Space Development Agency’s HALO program and a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD contract. De Masi said IonQ has quantum sensors deployed on a Navy ship and in space on the X-37B space plane.

Q-Day and Security Demand

Executives repeatedly discussed “Q-day,” the point at which quantum systems could challenge current RSA encryption. De Masi said IonQ expects, based on its public roadmap, to reach the logical qubit count required to challenge RSA 2048 encryption in the 2028 to 2029 window.

In response to an analyst question, Singh said customers are increasingly recognizing that quantum-related security risks are not “20 years away.” He said discussions around security have become more prevalent than a year ago, though he did not provide specific revenue figures tied to post-quantum security demand.

De Masi closed the call by saying IonQ has moved from “quantum platform building blocks to quantum platform execution at scale,” supported by more than $3 billion of cash on the balance sheet and a workforce of 1,500 employees, including more than 300 PhDs.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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