IonQ Prices $2 Bln Equity Offering At 93/shr

October 10, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum company, on Friday announced the pricing of a $2.0 billion equity offering.

The offering consists of 16,500,000 shares of stock at $93 per share, pre-funded warrants to purchase 5,005,400 shares at $93 per warrant, and seven-year warrants to purchase 43,010,800 additional shares at an exercise price of $155 per share.

The exercise prices represent 20% and 100% premiums, respectively, to the company's closing stock price on October 9.

Chairman and CEO, Niccolo de Masi, said the $2 billion investment will accelerate global growth and quantum commercialization, highlighting IonQ as one of the few companies capable of delivering advanced computing, networking, and sensing solutions across multiple platforms.

In the pre-market trading, IonQ is 1.40% lesser at $76.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

