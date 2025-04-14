Markets
IonQ Partners With Japan's G-QuAT To Advance Quantum Computing Through New R&D Collaboration

April 14, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Monday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with G-QuAT, a division of Japan's AIST, to jointly advance quantum computing technologies.

This partnership supports G-QuAT's access to IonQ's Forte-class quantum systems via IonQ Cloud for research and innovation. Both parties aim to accelerate real-world quantum applications and foster a global quantum ecosystem.

IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi noted the agreement deepens IonQ's presence in Japan's growing quantum market. G-QuAT's Deputy Director, Mashiro Horibe, expressed enthusiasm about broadening access to quantum computing for researchers and institutions globally. The MOU reflects IonQ's broader strategy to support international quantum tech development, following recent expansion into Europe.

