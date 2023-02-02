IONQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.33, changing hands as high as $5.57 per share. Ionq Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IONQ's low point in its 52 week range is $3.04 per share, with $17.6599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.
