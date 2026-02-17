IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) was down 2.73% at $33.18. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 32.85% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.05%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.39%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $40.31 million, indicating a 244.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.08 per share and revenue of $108.45 million, which would represent changes of -225.64% and +151.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

