IonQ Expands Global Quantum Footprint Through Strategic Partnerships

IonQ IONQ continues to deepen its global footprint in quantum computing and communications through a series of high-impact international partnerships. Recently, the company announced the continuation of its strategic collaboration with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (“KISTI”), alongside the forthcoming delivery of a next-generation 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system.

This agreement represents a major milestone in the development of South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, with the Tempo system set to support advanced hybrid quantum-classical research initiatives at KISTI. The partnership reflects IonQ’s broader momentum across the Asia-Pacific region.

The company has established collaborations with AIST and Toyota Tsusho in Japan and expanded its presence in Korea through partnerships with SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, Intellian Technologies, and leading academic institutions, including Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

Beyond Asia, IonQ is also advancing quantum infrastructure across Europe. Through its subsidiary ID Quantique (IDQ), IonQ recently deployed Slovakia’s first national quantum communication network in partnership with the Institute of Physics at the Slovak Academy of Sciences. The system’s resilient hybrid architecture is designed to enhance national cybersecurity while supporting Europe’s expanding quantum digital initiatives. These efforts build on IonQ’s successful launch of the Geneva Quantum Network (“GQN”) in Switzerland, the country’s first dedicated citywide quantum network.

In 2025, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT successfully shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea, marking a milestone in the commercialization of its proprietary quantum communication technologies. This shipment demonstrates early global demand for Quantum Computing’s quantum networking solutions and validates progress in transitioning lab-developed innovations to market-ready products. QUBT had received a fifth purchase order for its thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry from a research group based in Canada, supporting its research efforts in quantum photonics.

In 2025, D-Wave Quantum QBTS launched a series of workshops in Italy to advance awareness and adoption of annealing quantum computing among leading regional universities. QBTS also signed multiple new and renewing customer engagements spanning both commercial and research applications. These included collaborations with the pharmaceutical division of Japan Tobacco, Yapi Kredi - one of Turkey’s leading banks, Korea Quantum Computing - a company focused on quantum computing R&D, quantum security solutions and AI infrastructure, as well as several major universities worldwide, further strengthening D-Wave Quantum’s global presence.

In the past year, QCi’s shares have gained 4.1%, underperforming the industry’s 84% growth. The S&P 500 composite grew 19% in the same period.

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 143.42X compared with the industry average of 3.70X.

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate has narrowed down 6 cents for 2025.

IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

