IonQ Expands Global Access To Forte Enterprise Via AWS And IonQ Quantum Cloud

April 01, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - IonQ (IONQ), a quantum computing hardware and software company, Tuesday announced that its newly commissioned quantum computer, IonQ Forte Enterprise, is now available worldwide through Amazon Braket, Amazon Web Services' - AWS managed quantum computing service, and the IonQ Quantum Cloud.

This marks another IonQ system meeting Amazon's standards for commercial availability, joining IonQ Aria and IonQ Forte.

The system delivers #AQ36 performance, enabling enterprise customers to develop impactful applications. Recent successes include Ansys, a leader in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), which utilized IonQ Forte to enhance designs for life-saving medical devices.

Designed for modern data centers, IonQ Forte Enterprise features a rack-mounted form factor, lower energy consumption, and environmental isolation requirements. With its expansion, IonQ now has data centers in Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Basel, Switzerland, reinforcing its leadership in enterprise-grade quantum computing.

