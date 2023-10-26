IONQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.14, changing hands as low as $9.91 per share. Ionq Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONQ's low point in its 52 week range is $3.04 per share, with $21.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.10.

