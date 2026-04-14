IonQ Boosts Quantum Capabilities With Major Academic Collaborations

IonQ IONQ continues to advance quantum networking and real-world applications through strategic collaborations with leading academic partners. In line with this, IonQ and the University of Maryland have recently expanded their partnership through National Quantum Laboratory (QLab) with a multi-year agreement to advance quantum computing, networking and workforce development. The collaboration strengthens Maryland’s “Capital of Quantum” vision and enhances QLab with new capabilities like quantum networking and upgraded hardware.

This next phase deepens integration between IonQ and UMD researchers, positioning QLab as a leading hub for next-generation quantum technologies. It will also feature the first deployment of IonQ’s silicon vacancy-based quantum memory node, supporting broader initiatives like the MARQI quantum network.

IonQ also announced a landmark agreement with the University of Cambridge to establish the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre. This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the commercialization of quantum research, expanding IonQ’s intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to the United Kingdom’s growing quantum ecosystem.

IONQ has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Chicago to launch the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science on campus. The initiative includes deploying a next-generation quantum computer and an entanglement-based quantum network, alongside a major research program to advance cutting-edge quantum technologies, further strengthening IonQ’s leadership across quantum computing, networking, sensing and security.

Peer Update

Unlike IonQ’s strong focus on academic collaborations, Quantum Computing Inc. or “QCi” QUBT focuses on expanding its presence across government, aerospace and commercial sectors. In 2025, QCi was awarded a contract by the NIST to design and fabricate thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits, reinforcing its capabilities in advanced photonics.

QCi was also awarded a subcontract supporting NASA Langley Research Center, focused on developing quantum techniques to remove solar noise from space-based LiDAR data, further demonstrating its role in advancing aerospace innovation.

In March 2026, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI sold a 9-qubit Novera QPU to the University of Saskatchewan (USask). The Novera QPU will be at the core of USask’s first quantum computing system. The system will be managed by USask’s Centre for Quantum Topology and its Applications.

In 2025, Rigetti entered into a collaboration with the Montana State University to advance quantum computing research and innovation. MSU is the first academic institution with an on-premises Rigetti quantum computer.

IONQ’s Price Performance

In the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 17.4% compared with the industry’s 123.5% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 19.9% in the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 39.84X compared with the industry median of 3.82X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at $1.09.

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IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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