IonQ And KISTI Partner To Boost South Korea's Quantum Computing Capabilities

(RTTNews) - IonQ (IONQ) has signed a memorandum of understanding - MoU with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information - KISTI.

This collaboration aims to accelerate South Korea's development in quantum science and industry by expanding IonQ's partnerships across government, academia, and industry.

The MoU outlines cooperation in infrastructure access, education, talent development, and market expansion. Plans include integrating IonQ's quantum systems with KISTI's high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and offering internships and training programs to strengthen the quantum computing research community in South Korea.

IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, noting it aligns public science policy with private sector innovation to unlock practical quantum applications and build local talent. KISTI President Dr. Sik Lee expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with IonQ to introduce hybrid supercomputing services that include quantum capabilities, addressing Korea's current research infrastructure gap.

This agreement builds on previous IonQ-KISTI collaborations and supports South Korea's broader National Quantum Science and Technology Strategy, which aims to elevate the country into a top-tier global quantum economy by 2035.

IONQ is currently trading at $47.72, or 4.22% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.