Ionic Rare Earths Updates on Global Projects

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has provided an update on their ongoing projects, highlighting developments at Ionic Technologies in the UK and exploration activities at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda. The company assures that all material assumptions and technical parameters from previous announcements remain unchanged, underscoring their commitment to advancing sustainable sourcing of rare earth elements.

