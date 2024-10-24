Iondrive Advances in Eco-Friendly Battery Recycling

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited has made notable strides in its pre-feasibility study for a sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, demonstrating high metal recovery rates and scalability. The company has engaged in collaborations in the EU to validate battery cells made from recycled metals, positioning itself for potential partnerships and funding opportunities. Ending the quarter with a $2.6 million cash balance, Iondrive is advancing towards commercializing its eco-friendly recycling process.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.