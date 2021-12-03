IO Biotech Trading 21% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) are up more than 21% on Friday at $10.05.

There have been no company-specific news reported that could drive the stock up.

The Denmark based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is into developing anti-cancer therapies.

The stock has traded in the range of $6.75- $17.88 since its debut on the Nasdaq last month at an opening price of $16.

