IO Biotech Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting Dual-Antigen and TGF-β-Directed Vaccines for Enhancing Anti-Tumor Immunity at AACR 2025

IO Biotech presents preclinical data supporting dual-antigen and TGF-β-targeted vaccines for enhancing anti-tumor immunity at AACR 2025.

IO Biotech presented new preclinical data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, showcasing the effectiveness of its dual-antigen and TGF-β-directed vaccines developed from their T-win® platform. The data highlighted the company's lead vaccine candidates, IO102-IO103, which targets IDO1 and PD-L1, demonstrating strong T-cell responses and unique molecular changes in mouse models, as well as IO170, which showed significant tumor growth inhibition in breast and prostate cancer models by reshaping the tumor microenvironment to enhance immune activation. These findings support the potential of IO Biotech's innovative vaccine strategies to stimulate anti-tumor immunity. The posters from the presentations can be accessed on IO Biotech's website.

Presentation of new preclinical data for dual-antigen and TGF-β-directed vaccines enhances the scientific credibility and visibility of IO Biotech at a major industry conference.

Positive results from preclinical studies demonstrate strong T-cell responses and significant tumor growth inhibition, highlighting the potential effectiveness of the company's vaccine candidates against cancer.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by the FDA for IO102-IO103 showcases regulatory recognition of the vaccine's promise in treating advanced melanoma, potentially accelerating its path to market.

Despite presenting new preclinical data, the press release does not provide clinical trial results or progress updates, which may raise concerns about the readiness and efficacy of their vaccine candidates.

The mention of "numerous risks and uncertainties" in the forward-looking statements could indicate a lack of confidence in the predictability of future outcomes, which might deter potential investors.

There is no information provided about potential competitive threats or market challenges, leaving a gap in understanding the overall market position and strategy of the company.

What are the key findings from IO Biotech's recent preclinical data presentation?

IO Biotech's preclinical data demonstrated the efficacy of dual-antigen and TGF-β-directed vaccines in reshaping the tumor microenvironment and enhancing anti-tumor immunity.

How does the IO102-IO103 vaccine work?

The IO102-IO103 vaccine targets IDO1 and PD-L1+ cells, generating strong T-cell responses and modulating the tumor microenvironment for better tumor control.

What was observed with the IO170 vaccine in mouse models?

IO170 showed significant tumor growth inhibition and increased infiltration of T cells, favoring immune activation in breast and prostate cancer mouse models.

Where can I find the posters presented by IO Biotech?

The posters can be accessed on the "Posters & Publications" page of the IO Biotech website and the AACR website for registered participants.

What is the T-win® platform developed by IO Biotech?

The T-win® platform is an innovative approach to cancer vaccines, designed to activate T cells against both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Preclinical data further support the potential of dual-antigen and TGF-β-directed vaccines to reshape the tumor microenvironment and drive anti-tumor immunity







NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for two vaccine candidates developed based on its T-win



®



platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. One poster presentation provides further insights on the mode of action of IO102-IO103, the company’s lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine which targets cells expressing IDO1 and PD-L1, compared to conventional checkpoint inhibitors and a second shares promising updates for IO170, which targets Transforming Growth Factor beta (TGF-β).





“These data continue to strengthen our mechanistic rationale for using IO102-IO103 as a dual-antigen approach and for targeting key immunosuppressive drivers like TGF-β,” said Ayako Wakatsuki Pedersen, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research at IO Biotech. “Together, these findings highlight how our vaccines act at multiple levels within the tumor microenvironment to drive more effective anti-tumor responses.”







Poster Highlights









IO102-IO103, a dual-antigen vaccine targeting IDO1+ and PD-L1+ cells, generated strong T-cell responses and modulated the tumor microenvironment in two mouse models, where IDO1 and PD-L1 vaccine each contributed differently to control tumor growth. Gene expression profiling also showed that the vaccine triggered unique molecular changes not seen with PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, indicating a potentially synergistic mechanism. (Abstract #2241)











IO170, also developed using IO Biotech’s T-win



®



platform, demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition in breast and prostate cancer mouse models. The TGF- β-directed vaccine led to infiltration of vaccine-specific T cells with increased density of CD8+ T-cells in the tumor and reshaped the tumor microenvironment to favor immune activation. Spatial analysis in prostate tumors showed increased cytotoxic immune regions and reduced levels of suppressive cells like M2 macrophages. (Abstract #2257)















The posters can be found on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website and, for registered participants, on the AACR website.







About IO Biotech







IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win



®



platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio



®



(imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA



®



(pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.





For further information, please visit



www.iobiotech.com



. Follow us on our social media channels on



LinkedIn



and X (



@IOBiotech



).





Cylembio



®



is a registered trademark of IO Biotech ApS, a subsidiary of IO Biotech.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.







Contact:









Investors







Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations





IO Biotech, Inc.





617-710-7305







mci@iobiotech.com









Media







Julie Funesti





Edelman





917-498-1967







julie.funesti@edelman.com





