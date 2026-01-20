INVO Fertility Soars Over 300%

(RTTNews) - Shares of INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF), a healthcare fertility company, are up over 300% at $3.95 in premarket trading Tuesday, on no specific news.

Last month, the company signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Family Beginnings, P.C., a fertility clinic serving patients across Indiana and the broader Midwest. Family Beginnings generated revenue of approximately $1.2 million and net income of approximately $0.2 million for the trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2025. The transaction is expected to close no later than February 27, 2026.

INVO's revenue from all clinics was $7.7 million for the full year of 2024, and $6.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. The company is targeting profitable, U.S.-based fertility businesses and aims to reach cash flow breakeven in 2026.

A 1-for-8 reverse stock split was implemented in November 2025, which marked the third reverse stock split for the year.

IVF closed Friday's trading at $0.81, up 0.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.