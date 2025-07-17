INVO Fertility, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split Effective July 21, 2025

INVO Fertility announces a 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective July 21, 2025, to meet Nasdaq listing requirements.

INVO Fertility, Inc. announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock effective July 21, 2025, in order to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. After the split, the company will have approximately 928,272 shares issued and outstanding and 1,388,888 authorized shares. The reverse split aims to help enhance compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards, though there is no guarantee of success. INVO Fertility is focused on advancing assisted reproductive technology, operating two INVO Centers in the U.S., and distributing its INVOcell medical device, which offers a unique in vivo fertilization and embryo development experience that is touted to be more natural and cost-effective than traditional treatments like IVF.

Potential Positives

The reverse stock split is intended to help INVO Fertility regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which is essential for maintaining its listing on the exchange.

Following the reverse stock split, the company will have a reduced number of shares outstanding, potentially creating a higher share price, which could enhance market perception and investor interest.

INVO Fertility continues to focus on innovative solutions in the fertility market, specifically through its proprietary INVOcell technology and the intravaginal culture procedure, which could position the company favorably in a growing healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

The company's decision to implement a 1-for-3 reverse stock split suggests that the stock price was below the minimum bid price required by Nasdaq for continued listing, which may indicate financial instability or lack of investor confidence.

There is no assurance that the reverse stock split will lead to compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, leaving the company's future on the exchange uncertain.

The company has only two operational centers and one IVF clinic, which may raise concerns about its ability to compete effectively in the fertility market.

FAQ

What is the date of INVO Fertility's reverse stock split?

INVO Fertility's reverse stock split will take effect on July 21, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.

What will be the new CUSIP number after the reverse split?

The new CUSIP number for INVO Fertility’s common stock will be 44984F708 following the reverse stock split.

How will the reverse stock split affect my shares?

Every 3 shares will be exchanged for 1 share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share.

Why is INVO conducting a reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split aims to help INVO comply with Nasdaq’s $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement.

What facilities does INVO Fertility operate?

INVO Fertility operates two INVO Centers and one IVF clinic in the United States.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (“INVO”) (NASDAQ: IVF), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-3 reverse split of its issued and outstanding and authorized common stock effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2025. Commencing with the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on July 21, 2025, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same trading symbol, “IVF”.





As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be 44984F708. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 3 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the company will have approximately 928,272 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to the company’s authorized shares of common stock such that the Company shall have 1,388,888 shares of authorized common stock after the effective time of the reverse stock split.





The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. However, no assurance can be given that such reverse stock split will enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.







About INVO Fertility







We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell



®



medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit



www.invofertility.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:









INVO Fertility, Inc.









Steve Shum, CEO







978-878-9505







sshum@invobio.com









Investor Contact









Lytham Partners, LLC









Robert Blum







602-889-9700







INVO@lythampartners.com





