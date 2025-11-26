BioTech
IVF

INVO Fertility To Implement Yet Another Reverse Stock Split This Year

November 26, 2025 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, announced that it is set to implement a 1-for-8 reverse split of its issued shares on November 28, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.

Post-effective reverse stock split, the company will have approximately 1.891 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The company has already implemented two reverse stock splits so far this year - a 1-for-12 reverse split on March 18, 2025, and a 1-for-3 reverse split on July 21, 2025.

IVF has traded in a range of $0.23 to $37.44 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.25, down 20.24%.

RTTNews
