INVO Fertility To Implement Yet Another Reverse Stock Split This Year

(RTTNews) - INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, announced that it is set to implement a 1-for-8 reverse split of its issued shares on November 28, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.

Post-effective reverse stock split, the company will have approximately 1.891 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The company has already implemented two reverse stock splits so far this year - a 1-for-12 reverse split on March 18, 2025, and a 1-for-3 reverse split on July 21, 2025.

IVF has traded in a range of $0.23 to $37.44 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.25, down 20.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.