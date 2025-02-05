Invivyd Partners with Coach Jim Harbaugh to Raise Awareness of Ongoing COVID-19 Risks for Immunocompromised Americans

Coach Harbaugh partners with Invivyd to raise awareness about ongoing COVID-19 risks, particularly for the immunocompromised.

$IVVD Insider Trading Activity

$IVVD insiders have traded $IVVD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRANCE MCGUIRE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,621,322 shares for an estimated $836,953.

$IVVD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $IVVD stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced a strategic partnership with renowned professional football coach Jim Harbaugh to raise awareness about the ongoing short and potential long-term risks of COVID-19 to the broad population and especially people who are immunocompromised, and encourage people to learn more about their potential options. This collaboration will highlight Coach Harbaugh in live and social media initiatives.





Even nearly five years after the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is causing an American death approximately every 9 minutes,



1



and, in 2024, caused approximately 59,000 deaths,



2



665,000 hospitalizations,



2



and growing burden of Long COVID over time, despite broadly available and utilized vaccine boosts and small molecule therapy. In addition, the percentage of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations with intensive care unit (ICU) admissions is once again on the rise.



3



A recent article published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases



4



discusses how the current health and economic burden of the long-term impacts of COVID-19 may already exceed several other chronic diseases and will persist as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. This could be a significant drain not only on patients, but also on businesses, third party payers, healthcare systems, and all of society.





“As a long-time coach, I want players on the field, fans in the stands, and friends and family gathering to enjoy the game. But, COVID-19 has and continues to sideline many people,” said Coach Harbaugh. “While COVID-19 may seem like old news to some, many Americans continue to get sick, are hospitalized, and are dying from COVID-19, despite many of us having been vaccinated. The extent of damage to our bodies in the long-term is still unknown. The good news is for many there are options other than vaccines and people are encouraged to visit



www.expandtheiroptions.com



to learn more.”





“We are thrilled to have Coach Harbaugh on our team as we work to educate healthcare providers as well as the millions of immunocompromised people we serve about the continued prevalence and significant risks of COVID-19, which is common, but not a cold,” noted Julie Green, Invivyd’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Communications. “We are grateful to Coach Harbaugh for his passion to raise awareness about the ongoing prevalence and impact of COVID-19 and his determination for people to seek options that may help them find ways to safely enjoy activities they love, like watching the big game with family and friends.”







About Invivyd







Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit





https://invivyd.com/





to learn more.







1



“Trends in United States COVID-19 Deaths, Emergency Department (ED) Visits, and Test Positivity by Geographic Area”. COVID Data Tracker.



Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).







https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_weeklydeaths_select_00





. Accessed January 16, 2025.







2



From October 7, 2023, through September 28, 2024, the 2023-2024 respiratory season; hospitalizations calculated by Invivyd based on 334.9 million U.S. Census Bureau estimate of U.S. population size. Calculations based on cumulative rate for each disease state taken from the September 28, 2024 data point.







2



“Respiratory Virus Hospitalization Surveillance Network (RESP-NET)”.



Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).







https://www.cdc.gov/resp-net/dashboard/?CDC





. Accessed January 16, 2025.







2



“COVID-NET Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations”. COVID Data Tracker.



Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).







https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#covidnet-hospitalization-network





. Accessed January 16, 2025.







3



Hospitalization data based on calculations completed by Invivyd. Hospitalizations calculated based on 334.9 million US Census Bureau estimate of US population size. Data range from October 7, 2023, through September 28, 2024, the 2023-2024 respiratory season. ICU, intensive care unit. Reference: “COVID-19 Update for the United States”. COVID Data Tracker.



Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).







https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#covidnet-hospitalization-network





. Accessed January 16, 2025.







4



Bartsch, Sarah M, et al. “The Current and Future Burden of Long COVID in the United States (U.S.)”.



The Journal of Infectious Diseases.



January 22, 2025.





https://academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiaf030/7972782?login=false





. Accessed February 4, 2025.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "potential," "predicts," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the company's expectations regarding its strategic partnership with Jim Harbaugh; the company’s efforts to provide options for COVID-19; expectations regarding the future COVID-19 landscape and the potential impacts of COVID-19; the company's devotion to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2; the potential of Invivyd’s proprietary technology and its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the company's forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether the anticipated benefits of the company’s strategic partnership with Jim Harbaugh are realized; the timing, progress and results of the company's discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the company's product candidates are able to demonstrate and sustain neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, particularly in the face of viral evolution; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; changes in the regulatory environment; how long the EUA granted by the U.S. FDA for a mAb in the company’s pipeline will remain in effect and whether the EUA is revised or revoked by the U.S. FDA; changes in expected or existing competition; the company's reliance on third parties; the company's ability to continue as a going concern; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company's other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.





This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.







Contacts:







Media Relations





(781) 208-1747









media@invivyd.com









Investor Relations





(781) 208-1747









investors@invivyd.com







