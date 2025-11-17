Invivyd (IVVD) Price Target Increased by 29.41% to 7.48

The average one-year price target for Invivyd (NasdaqGM:IVVD) has been revised to $7.48 / share. This is an increase of 29.41% from the prior estimate of $5.78 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.30% from the latest reported closing price of $2.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invivyd. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVVD is 0.25%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 128.40% to 149,983K shares. The put/call ratio of IVVD is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 25,383K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 20,302K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Maverick Capital holds 18,971K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,229K shares , representing an increase of 46.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 153.97% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 17,119K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mithril II GP holds 11,242K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

