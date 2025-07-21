Invivyd, Inc. Announces NCCN Guidelines Update: Monoclonal Antibodies Recommended for COVID-19 Prophylaxis in Cancer Patients

NCCN updates guidelines, recommending monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 prevention in immunocompromised cancer patients.

Invivyd, Inc. announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines to include the use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis in certain cancer patients. This decision aligns with recommendations from the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the CDC, highlighting the importance of monoclonal antibodies in protecting immunocompromised individuals. Recent data from the National Cancer Institute's COVID-19 in Cancer Patients Study indicates that COVID-19 significantly affects cancer treatment, leading to hospitalization, treatment delays, and increased mortality. The updated guidelines aim to provide oncology providers with the resources needed to deliver effective cancer care while addressing COVID-19 complications.

The updated NCCN Guidelines now include the recommendation for monoclonal antibodies for pre-exposure prophylaxis against COVID-19, highlighting the significance of Invivyd's products in cancer care.

This new guidance reflects growing alignment among prominent organizations like NCCN, IDSA, and CDC, reinforcing the credibility and acceptance of Invivyd's approach to protecting immunocompromised patients.

The inclusion of monoclonal antibodies in the guidelines demonstrates a shift towards personalized medicine in the management of COVID-19 risk for cancer patients, positioning Invivyd as a leader in innovative treatment solutions.

The data from the NCCAPS study underline the critical need for effective prevention strategies against COVID-19 for cancer patients, validating the importance of Invivyd's work and potential future impact on patient outcomes.

The press release highlights significant treatment disruptions for cancer patients due to COVID-19, raising concerns about the potential long-term impacts on patient outcomes, which could reflect poorly on the company's ability to support effective treatment solutions.

The reliance on monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 prophylaxis indicates a pressing health crisis among immunocompromised individuals, suggesting that alternative preventive measures may not be sufficiently effective, which could undermine the company's product appeal.

Forward-looking statements regarding the efficacy and availability of monoclonal antibodies carry inherent risks that may lead to disappointing outcomes, potentially affecting investor confidence and the company's market position.

What are the new NCCN Guidelines recommendations for cancer-related infections?

The updated NCCN Guidelines now recommend monoclonal antibodies for pre-exposure prophylaxis against COVID-19 in specific cancer populations.

How do monoclonal antibodies help cancer patients against COVID-19?

Monoclonal antibodies provide targeted protection, reducing the risk of severe illness and treatment disruptions for immunocompromised individuals.

What impact did COVID-19 have on cancer treatment according to the NCCAPS study?

The NCCAPS study indicated significant delays or cessation of cancer treatment and prolonged complications due to COVID-19 in cancer patients.

Where can healthcare professionals find the updated NCCN Guidelines?

The updated NCCN Guidelines are available on the NCCN website for oncology providers to make evidence-based treatment decisions.

Who collaborated on these new guidelines for COVID-19 prevention in cancer patients?

The guidelines reflect collaboration and alignment among NCCN, IDSA, CDC, and other medical organizations to protect immunocompromised patients.

New data published online in



JAMA Oncology



from the National Cancer Institute COVID-19 in Cancer Patients Study showed COVID-19 had a significant impact on cancer patients, including serious delays or even cessation of cancer treatment and prolonged complications















New research titled



Risk Factors for COVID-19–Related Hospitalization and Death in Patients With Cancer



published online on July 17, 2025 in



JAMA Oncology



reflects why prevention of SARS-CoV-2 is important for people with cancer. The National Cancer Institute COVID-19 in Cancer Patients Study (NCCAPS) provides critical insights into the long-term impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection in these individuals.





Over a two-year period, the NCCAPS study followed 1,572 eligible adult patients with cancer who also had COVID-19. The data revealed high risk of severe disease as evidenced by the rate of hospitalization, treatment delays, and mortality within 90 days among patients undergoing chemotherapy or those with hematologic malignancies, consistent with previous studies. Notably, of the 290 patients that were initially hospitalized for COVID-19, 31 patients had a second admission for sequelae of COVID-19 within 30 days of their initial admission. Over 50% of all cancer treatment disruptions in the cohort were directly attributed to COVID-19, especially during the early phase of infection. These disruptions raised concerns about continuity of care and long-term impacts on patient outcomes. These data highlight the importance of continued surveillance and prevention strategies in populations at highest risk for COVID-19 complications.





“The inclusion of monoclonal antibodies in the NCCN Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer-Related Infections reflects a growing recognition across the medical community: it’s time to move beyond a one-size fits all approach to COVID-19 prevention, especially for immunocompromised patients,” said Mark Wingertzahn, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Invivyd. “Monoclonal antibodies represent one of the most transformative breakthroughs in modern medicine, delivering fast, targeted protection by harnessing the immune system’s natural defenses, helping to reduce risk of severe illness and avoid disruptions to cancer treatment. Ultimately, this is about giving healthcare professionals the tools they need to provide high quality comprehensive cancer care.”





The updated NCCN Guidelines are now available on the NCCN website and serve as an important resource for oncology providers making evidence-based treatment decisions. NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education and is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives.







About Invivyd







Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.





Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







