Invitation Homes Q1 Profit Rises

April 30, 2025 — 05:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $165.5 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $142.2 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $674.5 million, compared to $646.0 million last year.

Funds from Operations for the quarter were $0.45 per share, compared to $0.43 per share last year. Core FFO per share increased 3.5% to $0.48 from $0.47 per share, and AFFO per share increased 4.0% to $0.42 from $0.41 per share.

Looking forward to full year 2025, the company expects core FFO per share of $1.88 to $1.94, and AFFO per share of $1.58 to $1.64.

