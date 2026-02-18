Invitation Homes Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $144.30 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $142.94 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $685.25 million from $659.13 million last year.

Invitation Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

