Invitation Homes Acquires Homes & Launches Developer Lending Program

Invitation Homes INVH recently provided an update on its acquisitions and also announced that it has entered into its first agreement to launch a developer lending program.

From the beginning of the second quarter through June 2, 2025, the company has formed partnerships with several homebuilders to acquire more than 300 newly constructed single-family homes, amounting to an investment of more than $100 million. These homes, situated in prominent growth markets like Dallas, Denver and Nashville, demonstrate the company’s ongoing dedication to increasing housing supply in areas with high demand.

Launch of Developer Lending Program

Apart from the acquisition update, Invitation Homes announced the launch of its developer lending program by providing a $32.7 million loan to a homebuilder for developing a community consisting of 156 homes in Houston. The loan is backed by the development, and its terms provide the company with an opportunity to acquire the community after it has stabilized.

INVH's Management Commentary

Per Scott Eisen, chief investment officer of INVH, “By partnering with homebuilders to selectively finance the development of new communities that are future strategic acquisition candidates for Invitation Homes, we can help create much-needed new housing supply while achieving attractive returns. We anticipate this to be the first of several such arrangements as we continue working with developers across the country to grow a sustainable and accessible housing future.”

INVH: In a Snapshot

Building partnerships with homebuilders to acquire homes in key growth markets will likely offer healthy yields and boost its long-term growth. The loan provided under the new developer lending program highlights the company’s strategy to support the creation of new housing.

Invitation Homes is well-poised to benefit from a high-quality portfolio of single-family rental units in infill locations in the Western United States, Sunbelt and Florida. Solid demand for such rental units in the high-growth markets with favorable demographic trends is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming quarters.

