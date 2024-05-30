Invinity Energy Systems Shareholding Shift

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with GSR Ventures IV, L.P. and GSR Principals Fund IV, L.P. reducing their combined voting rights from 4.45% to 1.93%. The notification, which originates from the Cayman Islands, indicates the threshold was crossed on May 24, 2024, and the company was informed on May 29, 2024. The current total number of voting rights held by these entities in Invinity Energy Systems is 8,495,506.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.