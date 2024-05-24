Invinity Energy Systems Secures £57M Funding

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems has successfully completed a significant fundraising round, securing £57.38 million in gross proceeds, which led to the admission of various new shares to trading on AIM and AQSE. This capital boost is set to reinforce the company’s leading position in the global energy storage market with their durable, factory-built vanadium flow batteries. The new funds will likely facilitate further growth and expansion in the company’s operations across major global markets.

For further insights into GB:IES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.