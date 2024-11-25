News & Insights

Invex Therapeutics Restructures Amid Clinical Trial Challenges

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:IXC) has released an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. is navigating a challenging period following the early closure of its Phase III clinical trial for Presendin™, due to market and pricing challenges. The company has restructured to focus on pre-clinical development for other conditions like traumatic brain injury and glaucoma. Invex also returned $14 million to shareholders, maintaining financial flexibility while exploring new strategic opportunities.

