Investors Title Co Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Investors Title Co (ITIC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.06 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $3.17 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $64.01 million from $56.56 million last year.

Investors Title Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.06 Mln. vs. $3.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $64.01 Mln vs. $56.56 Mln last year.

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