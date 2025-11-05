Investors Title Co Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Investors Title Co (ITIC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.21 million, or $6.45 per share. This compares with $9.31 million, or $4.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $73.02 million from $68.82 million last year.

Investors Title Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.21 Mln. vs. $9.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.45 vs. $4.92 last year. -Revenue: $73.02 Mln vs. $68.82 Mln last year.

