Investors Should Love the New American Express Platinum Card

Key Points The updated Platinum Card introduces new benefits that are likely to drive increased spending and attract new card members.

Management expects higher card member services costs as more customers take advantage of the expanded premium perks.

Business momentum remains solid, and management has reaffirmed its 2025 guidance.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently announced significant updates to its U.S. Platinum cards, introducing new and expanded benefits. The timing aligns with a period of strong business performance. These enhanced perks are positioned to attract new customers and increase engagement among existing card members, setting up the company well to maintain its momentum as the clear leader in premium credit cards.

The key question for investors is whether these changes can drive growth without putting too much pressure on margins. American Express's scale, disciplined underwriting, and reaffirmed outlook suggest the company is well-positioned to manage this balance.

New perks raise the ceiling on card member engagement

Both the consumer and business versions of the Platinum Card have been refreshed. Both updates are significant, with benefits valued at over $3,500 annually. Additions of benefits for the refreshed consumer platinum card include quarterly dining and retail credits, expanded hotel benefits, and new premium hotel status. The annual fee remains increased by $200 to $895, and the updated perks are available to both new and existing card members as of September 18, 2025.

For investors, this is excellent news. The expanded credits and benefits are likely to accelerate new customer acquisition and increase spending among existing card members. Of course, management anticipates higher benefit usage, which will raise card member services expenses. Of course, investors should want to see this because it means American Express's card members are engaged.

In the second quarter, American Express reported a 13% year-over-year increase in these costs, driven by growth in premium card portfolios and greater use of travel-related benefits. The latest refresh is expected to further support these trends.

It is also worth noting that this playbook -- layer in more high-perceived-value (often partner-funded perks) -- has worked for American Express over multiple product cycles. As CEO Stephen Squeri put it in July, the company feels "confident in our ability to sustain our leadership in the premium space" with differentiated membership and a proven refresh strategy.

Adding to its momentum

The Platinum Card refresh comes as American Express continues to deliver strong results. In the second quarter of 2025, the company reported record revenue of $17.9 billion, up 9% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share up 17%. Billed business also reached a new high, rising 7%. Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue growth of 8% to 10% and earnings per share of $15.00 to $15.50. This combination of solid growth and firm guidance gives American Express the flexibility to keep investing in premium offerings.

Of course, card member services and other engagement expenses are likely to stay elevated as more Platinum members use lounge, hotel benefits, and new dining credits. In the most recent quarter, variable customer engagement costs made up 42% of revenue, reflecting the company's strategy to support premium growth. The key for investors will be whether these investments translate into higher net card fees and continued growth in billed business. Given the company's long history of doing exactly this, I think they will.

The growth stock's valuation remains reasonable. American Express currently trades at about 24 times trailing earnings, which is not cheap but is in line with a company delivering mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth, strong fee momentum, and solid credit performance. If the Platinum refresh drives higher sign-ups and spending as expected, and credit quality remains stable, it wouldn't be surprising to see the stocks' valuation multiple expand, moving closer to Visa's and Mastercard's over time.

Stepping back, investors should view the refreshed Platinum card as a growth catalyst layered onto an already strong trajectory. The company's model -- monetize affluent spenders through a closed-loop network, premium fees, and disciplined risk -- remains intact. The potential offset is cost: richer perks are not free. But the recent performance, reaffirmed outlook, and long history of successful product refreshes suggest the trade-off remains attractive.

After the refresh, more steady fee growth and increasing card spend look likely. Overall, the new Platinum Card further strengthens the investment case for American Express.

