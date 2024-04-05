Investors Hot for Cold Play in Space?

There may not be any kiss cams on the International Space Station yet, but cold is playing a potential growth opportunity within the space economy. The cool environment of space has been highlighted as a plus for specialized manufacturing and research applications. Now space is being viewed as an optimal location for data centers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications have exploded, along with the need for data centers to accommodate AI usage. Data centers occupy a large footprint, require massive energy volumes, and generate excessive heat. Space and moon options for data centers offer several advantages including:

The cold and vacuum of space can be conducive to quantum computing by reducing the need for energy intensive cooling systems.

Unconstrained real estate is currently available both on the moon and in outer space.

Energy efficiency is another plus with access to solar energy.

Science fiction concepts are now becoming reality via lower launch costs and private and government spending. New names are now emerging as important players within the industry:

Companies like Rocket Lab* are making launches common occurrences.

Intuitive Machines* is focused on delivering payloads to the moon; collecting, processing, and interpreting space-based data; and providing infrastructure as a service for lunar systems.

Redwire* seeks to deliver reliable, economical, and sustainable space infrastructure.

ispace* has a vision to enable a human presence on the moon by developing water resources.

Avio* is focused on space propulsion for launching payloads in earth orbit.

The Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO) includes 40+ global corporations participating in all aspects of the exciting space economy. The up-and-coming companies listed above are constituents within the UFO, along with well-known players in the industry including Boeing*, RTX*, Lockheed Martin*, Northrop Grumman*, and L3Harris *.

UFO has paid out dividends and/or quarterly income. In 2024, the distribution was $0.45 per share.

Yet again, space may help us improve our lives back here on Earth. For more information on the Procure Space ETF®, please visit www.procureetfs.com.

