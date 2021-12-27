Investors Bet Big on Big Tech Heading Into Year-End

The stock market continued its year-end rally on Monday, building on momentum from before the long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) set another record high, and gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were equally impressive as Wall Street hasn't stopped believing in Santa Claus. Index Daily Percentage Change Daily Point Change Dow +0.98% +352 S&P 500 +1.38% +65 Nasdaq +1.39% +218

Plenty of stocks were higher on the bullish day, but it was uncanny how many of the top stocks in the Nasdaq had powerful advances. That suggests that investors are betting on the market overall to keep outperforming in 2022, and they're trying to get a jump on what they hope will be a powerful advance when the ball drops on Jan. 1.

Playing to win

Just looking at the Nasdaq leaderboard shows how well its biggest companies performed on Monday:

Making a play

The popularity of the Nasdaq in recent years has been understandable, given the index's outperformance. Investors see no end in sight to the rally there, as the Nasdaq 100-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF) Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has grown to more than $200 billion. That puts it in the top five with three S&P 500-tracking funds and one total stock market ETF.

What's even more interesting is that the Nasdaq isn't even at a record high. Indeed, other industries within the S&P 500 have played a role in helping that index reach records, while many Nasdaq tech innovators remain well below their early November highs after a steep downturn.

Currently, investors seem pleased with the tension between the threat of inflation and higher interest rates and the strength of the global economy. Moreover, with many seeing tech stocks as win-win candidates regardless of what happens on the macroeconomic and pandemic fronts, the Nasdaq is likely to get even more popular as the calendar turns next week.

