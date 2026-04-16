Investors Are Walking on Eggshells These Days. Yet the S&P 500 Index Is on the Cusp of Doing Something Extraordinary for Only the 4th Time in 20 Years.

Key Points

Investors are right to be concerned, in light of the Iran war, oil prices, inflation, and more.

However, the broader market has proven very resilient.

In fact, the S&P 500's earnings power has arguably never been better.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

While the market has held up fairly well given all the turbulence this year, it's hard not to go a day without hearing about concerns. These are certainly understandable, given everything that's happened since the COVID-19 pandemic.

High interest rates and the longest inverted yield curve in history suggested that a recession was almost a certainty, yet there hasn't been one. Meanwhile, there have also been significant concerns about stagflation, another worrisome scenario that would be bad for the market.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Yet while it feels like investors have been walking on eggshells for years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is on the cusp of doing something extraordinary for only the fourth time in the past two decades. Let's dive in.

Analysts continue to pencil in strong earnings growth

One concern that bears have frequently pointed out is the S&P 500's elevated valuation since the pandemic. While it varies depending on the data source you use, the S&P 500 currently trades at 28.5 times trailing earnings, well above its five-year average, which has been elevated by historical standards.

The bulls could argue that the market deserves a premium because it has posted strong earnings growth over the past few years. Much of this has been led by large-cap growth and tech companies, which have seen 24% earnings growth in every quarter since the third quarter of 2023, according to a team of strategists at Deutsche Bank.

But with earnings season having just kicked off, Wall Street analysts on average expect the S&P 500 to generate more than 16% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2026, the highest level in four years. Deutsche Bank's head strategist Binky Chadha thinks that number will actually be over 19%.

"Equity investor positioning, meanwhile, is significantly underweight and in line with an imminent collapse in earnings growth," Chadha and his team said in a recent research note. "Positioning is notably low for sectors in the market crosshairs currently, like financials and tech, especially software."

Even the 16% consensus growth is an extremely high level "rarely expected at the start of any earnings season" but which supports a healthy macro backdrop, weakness in the U.S. dollar, and cyclical growth tailwinds.

Furthermore, according to Chadha and his team's analysis, consensus earnings growth has only been this strong three other times over the past 20 years. Most have actually come after significant sell-offs and financial crises, such as the Great Recession in 2008-2009, and following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also happened after significant corporate tax cuts were implemented in 2018.

The market's resilience makes sense

Earnings growth helps explain some of the market's resilience in recent years. Despite everything that's happened, including the pandemic, an inverted yield curve, rapidly rising interest rates, the 2023 banking crisis, President Donald Trump's tariffs, and even the Iran war, the market is still experiencing a multi-year expansion and has generated phenomenal returns in recent years.

Now, there have been significant sell-offs for short periods, but they have been followed by rapid rebounds. It's also possible that analysts have not yet incorporated the impact of surging oil prices from the Iran war into their forecasts. Even if tensions between the U.S. and Iran die down and a broader, long-term agreement is struck in the near term, oil prices will likely remain higher than they were at the start of this year for the foreseeable future.

Investors should also remember that Wall Street analysts typically only have reliable estimates for a year or two out, and these can change each quarter, so it's certainly something to watch for. If analysts revise earnings lower, the market will feel it, and sometimes unforeseen events can come out of nowhere, leading to quick revisions.

However, if earnings estimates stay where they are or rise, there's no reason the market won't follow them higher.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,219,180!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,017% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.