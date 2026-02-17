Investment Manager Downsizes Position in Global Electronics Supplier, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 20,392 Littelfuse shares; estimated transaction value ~$5.19 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $6.99 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes

Trade represented a 0.07% shift in Segall, Bryant, & Hamill LLC’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade position: 279,983 shares, valued at $70.81 million

The Littelfuse stake now equals 0.96% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Littelfuse ›

Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC reduced its holding in Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20,392 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $5.19 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to the SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC sold 20,392 shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for the sale is ~$5.19 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Littelfuse was valued at $70.81 million, down $6.99 million from the previous quarter, a change that includes both share sales and price movement.

What Else to Know

Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC’s Littelfuse stake now represents 0.96% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $125.83 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $119.36 million (1.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $115.39 million (1.6% of AUM)

NYSE: VMI: $112.41 million (1.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $108.14 million (1.5% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Littelfuse shares were priced at $359.55, up 47.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 35.2 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-13) $359.55 Market Capitalization $8.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.39 billion Net Income (TTM) $-71.70 million

Company Snapshot

Produces circuit protection, power control, and sensing products, including fuses, relays, sensors, and industrial relays for electronics, transportation, and industrial applications.

Generates revenue through the manufacture and sale of hardware components and solutions to OEMs, Tier-I suppliers, distributors, and direct customers across global markets.

Main customer base includes industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle, electronics, and alternative energy sectors, with a diversified presence in Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.

Littelfuse, Inc. is a global provider of circuit protection and power management solutions, serving a broad range of end markets including industrial, automotive, and electronics. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and global distribution network to support OEMs and industrial clients. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC recently disclosed a sale of approximately $5.2 million worth of Littelfuse stock during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

First, it’s important to note that Littelfuse stock has recently surged. The stock is up 42% year-to-date, thanks to a strong fourth-quarter earnings report and robust forward guidance due to increased artificial intelligence (AI) demand. In short, Littelfuse is reaping the benefits of the AI revolution — despite being a nearly 100-year-old company. That’s because the company provides critical circuit protection, power control, and sensing solutions. These are essential parts of the vast data centers and power grids which serve as the lifeblood to the latest and greatest AI applications.

All that said, the AI revolution hasn’t pumped up Littelfuse’s revenue just yet. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is actually 5% lower than it was three years ago. However, analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance agree: Growth is on the way. Analysts expect Littelfuse’s 2026 revenue to increase to $2.68 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

In summary, Littelfuse is not a pure AI stock. Nevertheless, it is a compelling idea for growth-oriented investors willing to bet on the ancillary effects of the AI revolution.

Should you buy stock in Littelfuse right now?

Before you buy stock in Littelfuse, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Littelfuse wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.