Investment Manager Bets on Proto Labs Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquired 352,015 shares; estimated transaction value of $18.01 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $17.96 million, reflecting share additions and price movement

Trade represents a 0.79% increase of reportable fund AUM

Post-trade position: 631,311 shares valued at $31.94 million

Proto Labs now accounts for 1.41% of American Capital Management's 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

On February 17, 2026, American Capital Management disclosed a buy of 352,015 shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB), an estimated $18.01 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, American Capital Management increased its stake in Proto Labs by 352,015 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $18.01 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end position value rose by $17.96 million, reflecting both the share increase and market price changes.

What Else to Know

The fund executed a buy, lifting Proto Labs to 1.41% of its 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: AVAV: $156.67 million (6.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CYBR: $152.56 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MEDP: $126.02 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KTOS: $124.07 million (5.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDXX: $122.96 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Proto Labs were priced at $66.82, up 49.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 39.33 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $66.82 Market Capitalization $1.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $533.13 million Net Income (TTM) $21.24 million

Company Snapshot

Offers digital manufacturing services including injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication for custom prototypes, and on-demand production parts.

Operates an e-commerce-driven business model, generating revenue by providing rapid, on-demand manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide.

Serves product developers and engineers across diverse end markets who require fast, custom manufacturing of components designed in 3D CAD software.

Proto Labs is a leading digital manufacturer specializing in rapid prototyping and low-volume production, with a global presence and a focus on speed and customization. The company leverages advanced manufacturing technologies and an online platform to streamline the production of custom parts, supporting innovation cycles for engineers and product developers. Its scalable, technology-enabled approach offers a competitive advantage in delivering high-quality, quick-turn manufacturing solutions.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

American Capital, a New York-based investment manager, recently acquired approximately 352,000 shares of Proto Labs. Here’s what investors need to know.

To begin, Proto Labs’ stock has surged of late. The stock is up about 45% over the last 12 months and sits near its 52-week high of $67.52. Strong results and overall optimism are the reasons why. The company reported better-than-expected earnings results in early February, with revenue growth topping 12% — the highest rate in more than two years.

However, if there is a concern for investors, it may be valuation. Proto Labs’ stock now sports a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 73x. That’s significantly higher than the average PE ratio, which is around 29x. What’s more, it’s also high in relation to its past level. Over the last two years, Proto Labs’ average PE ratio is about 55x, signaling that its current valuation is elevated in many respects.

Nonetheless, for investors that are seeking a fast-growing company in the digital factory and 3D printing industry, Proto Lab is a stock worth considering. Yet, its valuation may put it out of reach for some investors.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Medpace. The Motley Fool recommends Idexx Laboratories and Proto Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.