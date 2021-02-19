B Capital Technology Opportunities, a blank check company formed by B Capital Group targeting transformational tech, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, B Capital Technology Opportunities would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman Howard Morgan, co-founder and Chairman of global multi-stage investment firm B Capital Group, and CEO and Director Raj Ganguly, co-founder and Co-Managing General Partner of B Capital. The company plans to focus on targets with operations or prospective operations in technology that is transforming large traditional industries such as consumer enablement, financial services, health & wellness, and industrial & transportation.



B Capital Technology Opportunities was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCTAU. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Investment firm's SPAC B Capital Technology Opportunities files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

