Investment Case for LCID Amid Autonomy Push and Financial Woes

Lucid Group LCID is leaning hard into autonomy, and it’s becoming a key part of the company’s future story. On the commercial side, Lucid shipped engineering vehicles to Nuro in Q3’25 for Uber’s upcoming robotaxi program, with the first San Francisco rollout aimed for 2026. At the same time, Lucid announced a fresh collaboration with NVIDIA to co-develop consumer-focused Level 4 features. Together, these moves give Lucid a foot in the door in fleet autonomy while setting up longer-term software upgrades for retail buyers.

Product and Software Upgrades Incoming

Management is lining up major ADAS upgrades for both Gravity and the midsize platform by late 2026. The goal is to expand the software feature set and unlock more pricing power over time. Gravity’s order mix is already helping raise ASPs, and the company expects fourth-quarter deliveries to climb again as Gravity becomes the bulk of production.

The Regulatory and Execution Gauntlet

Of course, autonomy isn’t just about writing great code. Lucid still has to clear safety checks, secure local approvals, and get fleets ready for that 2026 San Francisco pilot. A slip in any of these areas could push revenue out, which means near-term robotaxi contribution is still very much up in the air — even if the partnerships broaden the long-term opportunity.

Hardware Efficiency Meets Software Ambition

Lucid’s new Atlas powertrain is supposed to bring costs down while supporting autonomy-ready hardware. Atlas consolidates power and thermal systems, cuts parts count, reduces weight, and even offers a rare-earth-free variant. The first midsize model is still scheduled for late 2026 production. If the rollout goes smoothly, Atlas could lower capital intensity, improve gross margins as volumes grow, and create space to add Level 4 hardware without blowing up the bill of materials.

Near-Term Reality Check

All that future potential sits against a tough financial backdrop. GAAP gross margin was negative 99% in Q3’25, with tariffs alone dragging margins by around 13 points. Free cash flow was negative $955.5 million for the quarter, and full-year capex is still tracking at $1–$1.2 billion. Add in ongoing supply-chain volatility — magnets, aluminum, semiconductors — and it’s clear Lucid needs breathing room before autonomy can actually move the financials.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Investor Takeaway

Lucid carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with a VGM Score of F. Demand is improving — seven straight quarters of record deliveries — but margins and cash burn keep the stock in “prove-it” mode. Autonomy gives Lucid new optionality— a 2026 Uber/Nuro robotaxi entry point and NVIDIA-backed Level 4 ambitions for consumers. But until margins, cash flow, and tariff pressures ease, the stock seems a risky bet at the moment.

Better-ranked players in the electric vehicle space include Rivian Automotive RIVN and Tesla TSLA. While RIVN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Tesla carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIVN’s 2026 top and bottom line implies a year-over-year improvement of 25% and 14%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2026 revenues and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12% and 46%, respectively.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.