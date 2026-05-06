Investment Advisor Offloads $9.1 Million Worth of Growth Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 175,055 shares; estimated transaction value $9.05 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $15.04 million, reflecting both trading and share price movement

Transaction equaled 0.55% of fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade: 163,582 shares valued at $6.68 million

Position now represents 0.41% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Life360 ›

On May 4, 2026, Greenspring Advisors, LLC reported selling 175,055 shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF), an estimated $9.05 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 4, 2026, Greenspring Advisors, LLC reduced its holding in Life360 by 175,055 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.05 million, based on the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Life360 was valued at $6.68 million, reflecting a total valuation change of $15.04 million from the previous quarter, including price movement and trading.

What else to know

Greenspring Advisors, LLC’s position in Life360 represents 0.41% of its 13F reportable assets after the sale.

Top five holdings post-filing:

NYSEMKT:DFAC: $519.35 million (31.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFIC: $158.69 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:AGG: $93.16 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFEM: $79.96 million (4.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFAX: $72.82 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, Life360 shares were priced at $46.28, up 6.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 22.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $46.28 Market Capitalization $3.73 billion Revenue (TTM) $489.48 million Net Income (TTM) $150.83 million

Company snapshot

Offers a suite of location-based services, including the Life360 mobile application, Tile tracking devices, and Jiobit wearable devices, with revenue streams from both hardware sales and premium subscriptions.

Operates a freemium business model, generating revenue through free and paid app subscriptions, device sales, and value-added services such as digital safety, driving safety, and emergency assistance.

Targets families, pet owners, and caregivers seeking real-time location tracking and safety solutions across North America and international markets.

Life360 is a technology company specializing in location coordination and safety solutions for people, pets, and valuable items. Through its integrated platform and hardware devices, the company leverages a freemium model to drive user growth and recurring subscription revenue. Life360's scale and diversified offerings position it as a leading provider of connected safety services in the consumer technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Greenspring Advisors, a Maryland-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the sale of approximately $9.1 million worth of Life360 shares during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, we must discuss Life360 stock’s recent performance. Shares are down nearly 60% from recent highs, achieved around September 2025. The stock’s performance has been hurt by the broader sell-off in high-growth tech stocks. Overall, Life360 stock is up about 65% from its initial public offering in June 2024.

Over the last two years, Life360 has averaged quarterly revenue growth of 29%. In its most recent quarter (the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025), the company reported revenue growth of 26%.

As for profitability, the company’s net profit has risen steadily. Net income over the last 12 months stands at $151 million, up from only $28 million one year ago.

In summary, Life360 stock has been battered as the market has broadly soured on high-growth tech stocks. However, growth-oriented investors may want to take a closer look at this still-fast-growing stock.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.