Investment Advisor Bets Big on Specialty Lender, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Panoramic Investment Advisors, LLC bought 1,297,480 shares of Trinity Capital; estimated trade size ~$20.04 million (quarterly average price basis).

Quarter-end position value rose by $19.09 million, reflecting both the new stake and market price movements.

Transaction represented a 9.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

New holding: 1,297,480 shares valued at $19.09 million as of March 31, 2026.

Trinity Capital now comprises 9.24% of the fund’s AUM, making it the fund’s second-largest holding.

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On May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN), acquiring 1,297,480 shares in an estimated $20.04 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors, LLC established a new position in Trinity Capital by acquiring 1,297,480 shares. The estimated transaction value was $20.04 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The stake was valued at $19.09 million at quarter-end, reflecting both the purchase and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 9.24% of 13F AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:JEPI: $22.85 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TRIN: $19.09 million (9.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PFFA: $15.77 million (7.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GAIN: $15.19 million (7.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ARCC: $14.70 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, Trinity Capital shares were priced at $17.28, with a one-year total return of 42.1%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $232.25 million Net income (TTM) $135.61 million Dividend yield 11.92% Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $17.28

Company snapshot

Provides venture debt and equipment financing solutions to growth-stage companies.

Operates as a business development company specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing.

Specializes in venture debt for growth-stage companies seeking loans and/or equipment financing.

Trinity Capital Inc. is a specialized lender focused on providing venture debt and equipment financing to growth-stage companies. The company leverages its expertise in venture lending to support innovative businesses, offering flexible capital solutions that enable clients to scale without equity dilution.

Trinity Capital Inc. reported a strong annualized dividend yield of 12.79% and trailing twelve months revenue of $276.05 million with net income of $154.04 million as of March 31, 2026.

What this transaction means for investors

Panoramic Investment Advisors, a Colorado-based firm, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately $20 million in Trinity Capital shares during the first quarter (the three months ended March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, Trinity Capital is a financial stock. While the company is not a traditional bank, it is in the business of lending money. Specifically, the company is a specialized lender that offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The company focuses on generating income and delivering it to shareholders. As such, it pays a substantial dividend. Its current dividend yield is around 11.9%.

Over the last three years, Trinity stock has performed very well. The stock has generated a total return of approximately 126%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.3%. That’s significantly better than the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of about 85% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.7%.

Granted, there are risks for the company. Given its exposure to the start-up ecosystem, any sign of weakness in the tech sector—or the broader economy — could affect the company’s loan portfolio. Similarly, if the portfolio were to weaken, the company could be forced to cut its lucrative dividend.

In summary, Trinity Capital stock will appeal to income-seeking investors willing to bet on the continued health of the tech start-up ecosystem.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Ares Capital and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital and ETFis Series Trust I - Virtus InfraCap U.s. Preferred Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.