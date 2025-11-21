Investing in Quantum's Next Wave: IONQ, QBTS, RGTI Positioned to Win

Quantum computing stocks are concluding 2025 with something the sector has lacked for years: real contracts, tangible revenue visibility and real institutional attention. The next year may start with a two-track market.

Public players like IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI have each signaled through earnings disclosures, customer pipeline commentary, and government-backed collaborations that quantum is steadily transitioning from promise to paid, scalable pilot.

Meanwhile, Honeywell’s HON Quantinuum’s recent $600 million funding round at a reported $10 billion valuation signals deep investor conviction and a likely path toward an IPO that will re-rate the sector. Going by a June 2025 McKinsey report, private and public investors are increasingly confident that QT start-ups will generate measurable value. In 2024, they poured nearly $2.0 billion into QT start-ups worldwide, a 50% increase compared to $1.3 billion in 2023. This momentum has likely accelerated significantly through 2025, reinforcing the sector’s shift toward commercially meaningful adoption.



Image Source: Mckinsey & Company

Together, these developments signal a new phase where the strength of real-world progress finally outweighs the hype around quantum computing. Quantum’s next chapter is being written through real customer contracts, deployment timelines, engineering milestones and a growing wave of government partnerships. The market is finally starting to distinguish companies that are converting pilots into revenue from those still running on potential alone. And with the sector entering this new, more grounded phase, it’s becoming increasingly important for investors to pay attention and consider keeping at least a small, strategic portion of their portfolio exposed to quantum stocks as the technology moves closer to commercial reality.

Three Stocks to Gain Big in Quantum

IonQ: IonQ is the lowest-risk pure-play in the space right now. The company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues jumped to 222% year over year and management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $106-$110 million, signaling commercial traction across cloud and systems sales. The company announced headline technical progress, a world-record two-qubit gate fidelity exceeding 99.99% and has a very strong cash position after recent financings, a combination that gives IonQ both the execution runway and credibility to convert pilots into recurring revenue.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 70.2% on revenue growth of 64.3%.

IonQ, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IonQ, Inc. price-eps-surprise | IonQ, Inc. Quote

D-Wave: D-Wave’s third-quarter 2025 revenues doubled to $3.7 million year over year and bookings showed sequential improvement. The company showed continued progress in scaling its annealing-first commercial model. Revenues grew, driven by expanded enterprise use cases in logistics, manufacturing optimization and hybrid workflows. Bookings remained solid, reflecting repeat customers and steady traction in its Leap quantum cloud platform. Importantly, D-Wave improved operational efficiency, narrowing adjusted losses as gross margins strengthened on higher cloud utilization. The company also ended the quarter with an improved liquidity position.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 14.6% on revenue growth of 61.3%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

D-Wave Quantum Inc. price-eps-surprise | D-Wave Quantum Inc. Quote

Rigetti: In the third quarter of 2025, Rigetti reported only $1.9 million in revenue, highlighting its early commercial maturity. But on the balance sheet, things look more encouraging. The company ended the quarter with $558.9 million in cash and equivalents, and this jumped to around $600 million by early November after warrant exercises. That war chest gives Rigetti substantial runway to execute on its bold modular, multi-chip architecture roadmap, particularly its goal of delivering a 1,000+ qubit system by 2027. If Rigetti can pull off its Ankaa-chiplet systems and hit its scaling milestones, the market could re-rate its equity sharply.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 75.9% on revenue growth of 185.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rigetti Computing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rigetti Computing, Inc. Quote

