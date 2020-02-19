Abstract technology image
Investing in the Value 'Premium'

Rethinking How to Apply Value Investing in the Index Space

Nasdaq Global Indexes
  By Mark Marex, Product Development Specialist, Nasdaq Global Information Services

Value was most famously identified as one of three factors by Fama & French in their original asset-pricing model (1994). The value “premium” refers to the excess return generated by investments in companies with lower price-to-book (P/B) ratios, in comparison to those with higher P/B ratios (i.e. growth stocks). The other two factors identified – Beta and Size – refer to the excess return attributable to a stock’s sensitivity to the overall market (i.e., high-beta stocks are net riskier investments and thus command a higher expected return than low-beta stocks) and its size, respectively (i.e. small-cap stocks are net riskier investments than large-cap stocks). Two additional factors were added to the pricing model in 2014 – Profitability and Investment.

Value investing was originally pioneered decades before Fama & French’s academic paper came out in 1994 by Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, among others. Over time, large-scale asset management businesses were built around the concept of value investing, and continue to operate at scale today, including Franklin Templeton (part-founded by Sir John Marks Templeton), Baupost Group (founded by Seth Klarman), and Gamco Investors (founded by Mario Gabelli). The substantial academic research (and real-world success) behind value investing acknowledges that periodic underperformance is possible – most notably during the late 1990s. Value’s most recent underperformance is longer-running and, in some ways, unprecedented:

Value as a strategy was historically only available to investors via high-fee, actively managed hedge funds and mutual funds – until the rise of passive indexing generally, and factor ETFs specifically. Today, retail and institutional investors alike can allocate capital to single factor-index-tracked products, including Value, Growth, Dividend/Yield, Size, Low Volatility, Momentum, and Quality. Since 2007, AUM tied to factor indexes has grown by more than 900% to almost $1T at the end of 2019.

To read the full report, click here

