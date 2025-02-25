(0:30) - Who Is Vista Shares?

(3:15) - What Is DeepSeek And What Impact Will It Have On The AI Trade?

(5:20) - What Are Supercycles And Which Ones Should You Be Watching?

(8:00) - VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF: AIS

(17:55) - Are Data Centers The Unsung Heroes of AI Innovation?

(20:10) - Episode Roundup: AIQ, ARTY, CHAT, THNQ

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares, about investing in the AI supercycle.

AI optimism, which had driven the markets higher for the past two years, suffered a setback last month as investors weighed the implications of a new AI model released by Chinese start-up DeepSeek.

DeepSeek’s claims of developing advanced AI models at a much lower cost triggered a substantial sell-off in AI-related stocks, particularly NVIDIA NVDA.

All eyes are now on NVIDIA’s earnings and guidance as the chip giant is set to report its quarterly results after markets close tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Meta META, and Microsoft MSFT have reaffirmed their massive spending plans for AI-related capital expenditures recently.

According to VistaShares, understanding and analyzing supercycles is crucial for navigating markets and making well-informed investment decisions. They believe that most AI ETFs on the market do not fully capture the potential impact of machine learning and related technologies across sectors.

The actively managed VistaShares AI Supercycle ETF AIS aims to invest across the entire AI ecosystem, from memory and cooling systems to data centers and energy solutions.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

