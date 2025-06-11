Investing in the AI Revolution with Dan Ives

(0:45) - Why Is AI The Most Compelling Investment Theme Right Now?

(2:30) - Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla: Should You Own These AI Investments?

(6:00) - Has Apple Fallen Behind the AI Revolution?

(7:00))- Which Industries Stand to Benefit the Most from AI?

(8:55) - Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF: IVES

(10:50) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dan Ives, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush Securities, and Cullen Rogers, CIO of Wedbush Fund Advisers, about the AI revolution and a new ETF designed to invest in it.

Artificial Intelligence is a compelling and transformative theme, rapidly changing how we live, work, and interact with technology.

The Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF IVES seeks to capitalize on the explosive growth of AI by investing in 30 companies poised to lead the transformation. Microsoft MSFT is currently the top holding, followed by NVIDIA NVDA, Broadcom AVGO, and Tesla TSLA.

Microsoft emerged as one of the biggest winners from the recent earnings season after posting strong results. Its closely watched cloud computing unit delivered blockbuster growth—half of which was driven by AI.

NVIDIA—the poster child of the AI revolution—rebounded strongly from its recent DeepSeek and tariff-driven sell-off. What makes Dan so excited about its future?

Apple AAPL, meanwhile, appears to have fallen behind in the AI race. Its Worldwide Developers Conference this week failed to impress investors.

Tesla shares have rebounded after plunging last week following a public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. What’s next for the EV maker as it plans to launch its robotaxi service later this month?

The biggest tech companies are pouring billions into the race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), believing it will result in a winner-takes-most outcome.

Are we on the cusp of AGI—or is it still a distant dream?

