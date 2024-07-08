Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 40.52 13.73 14.76 8.93% $33.55 $43.35 17.03% Oracle Corp 39.04 45.86 7.72 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% ServiceNow Inc 86.16 20.43 17.57 4.41% $0.56 $2.08 24.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 49.43 24.79 15.55 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 724.37 37.40 29.19 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Gen Digital Inc 25.67 7.02 4.15 5.81% $0.49 $0.78 2.11% Monday.Com Ltd 607.27 14.48 15.68 0.85% $-0.0 $0.19 33.69% Dolby Laboratories Inc 41.15 3.16 6.15 4.1% $0.13 $0.33 -3.02% CommVault Systems Inc 33.06 19.51 6.66 55.72% $0.02 $0.18 9.74% Qualys Inc 33.71 13.28 9.59 10.29% $0.05 $0.12 11.57% Teradata Corp 81.12 61.01 1.90 21.16% $0.07 $0.28 -2.31% N-able Inc 98.07 3.83 6.31 1.05% $0.03 $0.1 13.96% Progress Software Corp 33.79 5.93 3.46 3.75% $0.06 $0.14 -5.2% SolarWinds Corp 200 1.57 2.61 1.14% $0.07 $0.17 3.94% Average 157.91 19.87 9.73 12.33% $0.63 $1.3 10.79%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 40.52 is lower than the industry average by 0.26x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 13.73, which is well below the industry average by 0.69x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.76, surpassing the industry average by 1.52x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.93% that is 3.4% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $33.55 Billion, which is 53.25x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.35 Billion is 33.35x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 17.03%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.79%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance compared to its industry peers, indicating efficient operations and potential for growth.

