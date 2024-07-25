Investigating Mastercard's Standing In Financial Services Industry Compared To Competitors

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and its primary competitors in the Financial Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Mastercard Background

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Mastercard Inc 34.38 55.50 15.83 42.49% $3.92 $4.83 10.44% Visa Inc 27.21 12.91 14.88 12.62% $6.45 $7.13 1.42% Fiserv Inc 28.03 3.35 4.87 2.51% $1.96 $2.88 7.39% PayPal Holdings Inc 14.63 2.94 2.08 4.25% $1.56 $3.46 9.36% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 104.62 2.33 4.47 3.9% $0.8 $0.92 2.92% Block Inc 102.85 2.01 1.67 2.51% $0.51 $2.09 19.38% Global Payments Inc 19.56 1.13 2.62 1.39% $0.95 $1.5 5.57% Corpay Inc 21.28 6.17 5.59 7.03% $0.48 $0.73 3.76% Jack Henry & Associates Inc 32.36 6.88 5.60 4.97% $0.17 $0.21 5.9% WEX Inc 29.07 4.21 2.97 3.66% $0.23 $0.39 6.65% Euronet Worldwide Inc 17.36 3.71 1.32 6.76% $0.18 $0.41 15.08% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 13.49 1.71 2.58 3.57% $1.77 $0.2 10.15% Shift4 Payments Inc 44.20 6.26 1.50 3.1% $0.1 $0.19 29.32% The Western Union Co 7.33 10.54 1.03 32.55% $0.24 $0.41 1.18% StoneCo Ltd 14.06 1.52 1.98 2.52% $0.9 $2.14 15.45% Paymentus Holdings Inc 86.70 5.64 3.85 1.66% $0.02 $0.05 24.64% Evertec Inc 34.45 4.33 3.04 2.9% $0.07 $0.1 28.47% DLocal Ltd 16.91 4.51 3.23 3.8% $0.05 $0.06 34.34% Payoneer Global Inc 17.90 3.03 2.42 4.37% $0.05 $0.19 18.84% Average 35.11 4.62 3.65 5.78% $0.92 $1.28 13.32%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Mastercard, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.38 is lower than the industry average by 0.98x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 55.5 which exceeds the industry average by 12.01x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 15.83, surpassing the industry average by 4.34x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 42.49%, which is 36.71% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.92 Billion, which is 4.26x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $4.83 Billion, which indicates 3.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.44% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.32%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Mastercard in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Mastercard has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Mastercard, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Mastercard outperforms peers, reflecting efficient operations and profitability. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance relative to industry peers in the Financial Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.