Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is known for his value investing style. Many want to mirror the legend’s investing strategy and emerge as a winner, having navigated the turbulent financial and economic waters.

Let’s delve deeper into Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway’s quarterly Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and analyze his investing pattern.

Big Bet on UnitedHealth Group

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new position in UnitedHealth Group UNH, holding just over 5 million shares valued at about $1.6 billion as of June 30. News of Buffett’s move sent UNH soaring more than 11% on Aug. 15, 2025. Investors can play UNH-heavy ETFs like iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF. The ETF IHF invests about 20% of its weight in UNH stock. Other UNH-heavy ETFs include T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF TMED and Harbor Health Care ETF MEDI.

Time for Housing Play?

Berkshire also initiated fresh stakes in the following companies:

Nucor NUE – Currently, holdings are worth 6.6 million shares valued at $857 million. Nucor Corporation is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States.

D.R. Horton DHI – Current holdings are 1.49 million shares worth $191.5 million. Holdings have been slightly reduced.It is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets.

Lennar LEN – Exposure increased from 152,000 to 7.23 million shares, worth nearly $799 million. It is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States.

Lamar Advertising LAMR – Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest owners and operators of outdoor advertising structures in the United States and is a new buy.

Considerable focus on homebuilders signals Buffett’s confidence in housing. This is especially true given the easing of mortgage rates after weak jobs data. Buffett’s pickups put focus on homebuilding ETFs like iShares US Home Construction ETF ITB.

Rely on Safe Sector Consumer Staples

This is a safe sector as it is non-cyclical in nature. The consumer staples sector tends to do well even amid economic growth slowdown and high inflation. Since consumers have to buy staples products even if they cut back on their discretionary spending, big manufacturers of food and beverages normally have the power to pass on the increase in costs to customers.

Buffett’sfavorite Coca-Cola has substantial weight in ETFs like iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK. Kraft Heinz has a focus on the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ.Buffett added positions in Constellation Brands STZ and Domino’s Pizza DPZ, resulting in increased food and beverage bets. DPZ has exposure to AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ, while STZ has a focus on First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG.

What to Do With Apple & BAC?

Berkshire’s Apple AAPL holdings have fallen. Berkshire’s Apple stake would be around 280 million shares, suggesting a decline of 6.7% in its investment.Berkshire has reduced its Apple stake by 69% from 2023 to 2025. The investment still represents Buffett's most profitable position ever.

However, in a shocking shift, Berkshire began reducing its Apple stake by 56% between October 2023 and June 2024, selling over 515 million shares. The scenario of Apple investing has changed lately, with the rise of more AI-friendly Big Tech companies.

The case is the same with Bank of America BAC. It witnessed 26 million shares sold from a 630 million share holding. These reductions mark a continuation of Buffett’s strategy from last year, where he began trimming some of Berkshire’s largest positions.

Market Impact and Berkshire Stock

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) shares are down about 11% since his May announcement that he will step down as CEO at the end of 2025. Still, the stock is up about 6% year to date.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.