Invest in Tomorrow's Space Economy With These ETFs

Driven by rapid innovation and growing investor interest, the space economy is gaining momentum. The S&P Kensho Space Index’s outperformance compared with the S&P 500 highlights rising confidence and an increasingly bullish market backdrop.

The space index has added 58.93% over the past year and 13.28% month to date, significantly outpacing the broad market index, which has gained 15.66% and 0.89% over the same period, respectively.

Rising interest in space tourism, the expanding role of space-based technologies in climate monitoring and the sector’s growing importance in defense operations all help justify increasing investor focus on the space economy, reinforcing long-term growth prospects for the industry. With modern warfare evolving and drone technology advancing, nations are increasingly investing in space-based systems to strengthen their military capabilities.

Recent developments, including updates around a potential SpaceX IPO and renewed policy momentum aimed at a 2028 astronaut moon landing, are adding to the sector’s visibility and making the space market an increasingly interesting area to watch in the coming years.

Why a SpaceX Listing Could Be a Game Changer for Space Investing

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly preparing to go public next year, with a potential valuation north of $1 trillion, making it the largest public offering ever and reshaping investor interest in the space sector. Investor reaction to the development was largely positive.

Moreover, the IPO could have broader implications for market dynamics, with the listing likely acting as a benchmark for valuing the broader space and aerospace industry, catalyzing a new wave of investment interest and generating new inflows into listed space-sector players.

According to a Reuters article, the company is reportedly aiming to raise more than $25 billion in an initial public offering that could take place as early as June. Per Ocean Park Asset Management CIO, James St Aubin, SpaceX shows all the signs of a market favorite in today’s tech-driven landscape, as quoted on the abovementioned article.

Per St Aubin, with a highly optimistic outlook for its services, investors can focus on growth potential rather than short-term valuation concerns, potentially expanding the famed “Magnificent Seven” into a “Great Eight” by 2026.

Moon Push Lifts the Space Sector

In a recent executive order, as quoted on Reuters, President Donald Trump has formalized the U.S. objective of returning humans to the Moon by 2028 while strengthening defenses against potential space-based threats.

A 2028 astronaut moon landing would mark the first of several missions under NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface. Per the abovementioned Reuters article, the executive order issued last week also outlines plans to begin establishing a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, aligning with NASA’s long-term base development goals, including nuclear power capabilities.

ETFs to Explore

With growing interest in the broader space economy and growing capital infusion in the space sector, expanding exposure to funds focused on space-related industries may be beneficial. While space ETFs may carry higher volatility, they offer distinct long-term growth potential.

Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to the space economy.

Investors can consider Procure Space ETF UFO, ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF ARKX and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT.

With a one-month average trading volume of 359,300 shares, ARKX is the most liquid option, ideal for active trading strategies. However, to fully benefit from the sector’s growth trajectory, a long-term investment approach is recommended.

ARKX has also gathered an asset base of $485.3 million, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, ROKT is the cheapest option, charging 0.45%, which makes it more suitable for long-term investing.

